Basketball
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. CC Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Beeville Tournament
- Victoria East at Katy Tournament
Girls
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
Friday
Victoria West at Yoakum, 5 p.m.
