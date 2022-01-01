Basketball
Tuesday
- Victoria West girls vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys vs. Victoria Cobras, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
- Victoria West girls at Fulshear, 7:15 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Bay City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West boys at Seguin Tournament
- Victoria East boys at Katy Tournament
- Victoria West girls at Angleton Tournament
- Victoria East girls at Blue Bell Invitational
