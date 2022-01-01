Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

  • Victoria West girls vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph boys vs. Victoria Cobras, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

  • Victoria West girls at Fulshear, 7:15 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls vs. Bay City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West boys at Seguin Tournament
  • Victoria East boys at Katy Tournament
  • Victoria West girls at Angleton Tournament
  • Victoria East girls at Blue Bell Invitational

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

