Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC Moody, 7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs CC King, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at San Antonio Antonian, 7:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy vs Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • St. Joseph vs San Marcos Home School, 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Corpuc Christi Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at The Atonement Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC Moody, 6:15
  • Victoria East vs CC King, 6:15
  • Vaith Academy vs Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at Victoria West, 6:15
  • St. Joseph vs IWA, 6:15
  • Faith Academy at Atomement Academy, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday

  • St. Joseph at Rice Consolidated, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

  • St. Joseph at Loredo, 4 p.m.

Friday

  • St. Joseph at John Paul, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East at Dripping Springs Tournment
  • Victoria West at Longhorn Challenge

Girls

Tuesday

  • St. Joseph vs Victoria East JV, 4 p.m.

Friday

  • St. Joseph vs John Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
  • Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament
  • St. Joseph at Kerrville-Tivy Tournament

Wrestling

Wednesday

  • Victoria East and West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at San Antonio Lee

Swimming

Friday and Saturday

Victoria East and West at VISD Invitational

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.