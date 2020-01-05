Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Moody, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC King, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at San Antonio Antonian, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph vs San Marcos Home School, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Corpuc Christi Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at The Atonement Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Moody, 6:15
- Victoria East vs CC King, 6:15
- Vaith Academy vs Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 6:15
- St. Joseph vs IWA, 6:15
- Faith Academy at Atomement Academy, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday
- St. Joseph at Rice Consolidated, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
- St. Joseph at Loredo, 4 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph at John Paul, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at Dripping Springs Tournment
- Victoria West at Longhorn Challenge
Girls
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs Victoria East JV, 4 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph vs John Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
- Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament
- St. Joseph at Kerrville-Tivy Tournament
Wrestling
Wednesday
- Victoria East and West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at San Antonio Lee
Swimming
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at VISD Invitational
