Baseball
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC King, 7 p.m.
Softball
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Moody, Field 5, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Gregory Portland, Field 3, 6:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Thursday and Friday
- Victoria West and East at Cabiness, 8 a.m.
Soccer
Girls
Friday
- Victoria East vs. CC Ray, 8 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at East Quad Meet, 10 a.m.
