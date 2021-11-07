Basketball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph at Industrial, 5 p.m.
- Victoria West girls vs. El Campo, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at San Antonio Cole, TBA
Thursday
- Victoria East girls at Austin Bowie Tournament
Friday
- Victoria East girls at Austin Bowie Tournament
- Faith Academy boys vs. River City, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Faith Family, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria East girls at Austin Bowie Tournament
- Victoria East boys vs. Fort Bend Willowridge, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Trojan Invitational, 7 a.m., Corpus Christi Moody
Swimming
Saturday
St. Joseph at Battle for the Crown, San Antonio
