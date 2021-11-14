Basketball
Tuesday
- Victoria West girls at Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at SA Southwest, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Rockport-Fulton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
- Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
- Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy
- Victoria West boys at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Wharton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
- Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy
Swimming and Diving
Friday
- Victoria East, West at Gobbler Games, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Gobbler Games, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Golf
Friday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m., River Hills Country Club
Saturday
Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m., River Hills Country Club
