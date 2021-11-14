Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

  • Victoria West girls at Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys at SA Southwest, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys vs. Rockport-Fulton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
  • Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy

Friday

  • Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
  • Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy
  • Victoria West boys at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys vs. Wharton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Victoria West girls at Border Bash Tournament, TBA, McAllen
  • Victoria East girls at Southwest Legacy Tournament, TBA, Southwest Legacy

Swimming and Diving

Friday

  • Victoria East, West at Gobbler Games, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex

Saturday

  • Victoria East, West at Gobbler Games, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex

Golf

Friday

  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m., River Hills Country Club

Saturday

Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m., River Hills Country Club

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.