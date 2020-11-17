Football Boys
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. CC Ray at Cabiness, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Austin Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
- Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m. at Kingsville
Basketball Boys
Friday
- Victoria West at Katy Jordan, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Ganado, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. San Antonio Southside, 3 p.m.
- Victoira East at Southwest Legacy, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Tuloso Midway, 10 a.m.
- St. Joseph at Gonzales, 6:15 p.m.
Golf Boys and Girls
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West Club at Colony Creek, 8 a.m.
