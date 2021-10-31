Football
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. Spring Frassati, 7 p.m., Bloomington
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Moody, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball
Friday
- Victoria West girls at South San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Fulshear, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Northside Tournament, 8 a.m., Wolfdancer GC, Bastrop
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Northside Tournament, 8 a.m., Colo Vista CC, Bastrop
Swimming and Diving
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at Victoria Invite, TBA, Aquatics Center
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at Victoria Invite, 8 a.m., Aquatics Center
