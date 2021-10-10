Football
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m., Yoakum
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs. St. Augustine, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. IWA, 11 a.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at District 29-5A meet, 8 a.m., Dugan Track Stadium
Saturday
- St. Joseph at District meet
Swimming and Diving
Tuesday
Victoria East, Victoria West vs. El Campo, 6 p.m., Aquatics Center
