Football
Friday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Brazos Wallis, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at IWA, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, St. Joseph, Faith Academy at Crabs on the Bay XC Meet, 9 a.m., Magnolia Park
- Victoria West at Miller HS Invite, West Guth Park
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Ray, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West at Wharton, 10 a.m.
Swimming and Diving
Saturday
Victoria East, Victoria West at Sprint Meet, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
