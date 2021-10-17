Football
Friday
- St. Joseph at Fort Bend Christian, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Moody, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Faith Academy vs. Weimar, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph at La Grange, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Bracken, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Moody, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at Boy’s Classic, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at Girl’s Classic, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Golf
Thursday
St. Joseph girls at Seguin
