Football
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Fort Bend Christian, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs. St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. Industrial, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Victoria East, 9 a.m.
- Faith Academy at Riverside, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC IWA
Swimming and Diving
Saturday
Victoria East and West at CC Veterans Memorial, 10 a.m.
