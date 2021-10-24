Football
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian, 11 a.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Antonian Prep, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Monday
- Region IV Meet, 8 a.m., Dugan Stadium, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Golf
Thursday
- St. Joseph boys at Seguin
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at VISD Invitational, 8 a.m., Colony Creek
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at VISD Invitational, 8 a.m., Colony Creek
Swimming and Diving
Saturday
Victoria East, Victoria West at Rosenburg Invite, 7 a.m., LC ISD Natatorium
