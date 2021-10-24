Scoreboard logo

Football

Friday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian, 11 a.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Antonian Prep, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at St. Gerard, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • St. Joseph vs. Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Monday

  • Region IV Meet, 8 a.m., Dugan Stadium, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Golf

Thursday

  • St. Joseph boys at Seguin

Friday

  • Victoria East, Victoria West at VISD Invitational, 8 a.m., Colony Creek

Saturday

  • Victoria East, Victoria West at VISD Invitational, 8 a.m., Colony Creek

Swimming and Diving

Saturday

Victoria East, Victoria West at Rosenburg Invite, 7 a.m., LC ISD Natatorium

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.