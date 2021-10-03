Football
Friday
- St. Joseph at Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Bracken, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs. St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Black Cat Invite, 7 a.m.
Golf
Friday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 7:30 a.m., Gulf Winds Golf Course
Saturday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 7:30 a.m., Gulf Winds Golf Course
Swimming and Diving
Friday
Victoria West vs. Victoria East vs. Tuloso-Midway, 9 a.m., Aquatics Center
