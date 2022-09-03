Football
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Alice, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at Beeville, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Cuero, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs. Victoria Homeschool, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Goliad, 4:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Moody, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph at FAST Tournament
Saturday
- St. Joseph at FAST Tournament
