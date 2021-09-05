Football
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m., Bloomington
- Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Hallettsville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Homeschool vs. Faith Academy, 6 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph at FAST Complex Tournament, TBD, Houston
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at FAST Complex Tournament, TBD, Houston
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at St. Joseph XC Meet, 8 a.m., Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 5 p.m.
