Football

Thursday

  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium

Friday

  • St. Joseph at Premont, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Cuero, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at Logos Preparatory, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. El Campo, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at River City Believers Academy, 6 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs. Calallen, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Saturday

  • Victoria East, Victoria West at Islander Splash XC Meet, 8 a.m., Dugan Track Stadium
  • St. Joseph, Faith Academy at Shiner

Team Tennis

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 10 a.m.
  • Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 2 p.m.
  • Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 2 p.m.
  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 2 p.m.

Golf Monday

Victoria East Scramble, 8 a.m., Colony Creek Country Club

