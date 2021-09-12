Football
Thursday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium
Friday
- St. Joseph at Premont, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Cuero, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Logos Preparatory, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. El Campo, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at River City Believers Academy, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. Calallen, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Islander Splash XC Meet, 8 a.m., Dugan Track Stadium
- St. Joseph, Faith Academy at Shiner
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 10 a.m.
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 2 p.m.
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 2 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 2 p.m.
Golf Monday
Victoria East Scramble, 8 a.m., Colony Creek Country Club
