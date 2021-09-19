Football
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 7:30 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium
- St. Joseph at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Corpus Christi John Paul II, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Logos, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph at SA Christian, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at St. Augustine, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday
- Victoria East at Cougar Classic XC Meet, 7:30 a.m., Imperial Park
Saturday
- Victoria West, St. Joseph at Beeville Invite, 8 a.m., Beeville Veterans Park
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 10 a.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 10 a.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 2 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 2 p.m.
