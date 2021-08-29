Week of Sept. 4
Football
Friday
- St. Joseph at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Alice, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs. San Antonio Christian, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Louise, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Victoria East, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Faith Academy at Runge, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Schulenburg
- Saturday
- Victoria East at Sinton XC Meet
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.