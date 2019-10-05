Football
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Flour Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Second Baptist, at Edna, 7 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Waco Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at CC Miller, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs IWA, 2 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs Bulverde Bracken, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at Calhoun, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Needville, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Monday
- Victoria East and West at HEB Tennis Center, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
St. Joseph at Shiner meet, 8:30 a.m.
