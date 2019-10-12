Football
Thursday
- Victoria West vs CC King, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m
- St. Joseph at Lutheran South, 7 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Temple Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at John Paul, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs Atonement, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs CC Miller, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph at St. Agnes Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Monday
- Victoria West vs Tuloso Midway at Rockport, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday
Victoria East and West at District 30-5A meet, 8 a.m.
