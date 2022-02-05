Basketball
Tuesday
- East girls vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- West girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- East boys at Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- West boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at Brownsville St. Joseph, TBA
- St. Joseph boys vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy girls vs. Bracken, 5:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys vs. Bracken, 7 p.m.
Friday
- East boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- West boys at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy girls at St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys at St. Gerard, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
- West girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- West boys vs. Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys vs. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy, 3 p.m.
Friday
- East girls at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- East boys at Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
- West girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- West boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph boys vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday & Saturday
- East, West at Region IV-5A meet, Austin
Swimming
Monday & Tuesday
- East, West at Region VII-5A meet, San Antonio
