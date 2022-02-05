Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

  • East girls vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
  • West girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • East boys at Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
  • West boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph girls at Brownsville St. Joseph, TBA
  • St. Joseph boys vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy girls vs. Bracken, 5:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy boys vs. Bracken, 7 p.m.

Friday

  • East boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
  • West boys at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy girls at St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy boys at St. Gerard, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

  • West girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
  • West boys vs. Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.
  • St. Joseph boys vs. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy, 3 p.m.

Friday

  • East girls at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
  • East boys at Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
  • West girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • West boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph boys vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday & Saturday

  • East, West at Region IV-5A meet, Austin

Swimming

Monday & Tuesday

  • East, West at Region VII-5A meet, San Antonio

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

