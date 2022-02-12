Basketball
Tuesday
- East boys at West, 6:30 p.m.
- East girls vs. Rio Grande City, 6:30 p.m., San Diego
Soccer
Tuesday
- West girls vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- West boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
- East girls at Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
- East boys at Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.
Friday
- East girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- East boys vs. Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls vs. Laredo St. Augustine, 4 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- West vs. Weimar, 5 p.m.
- East at Calallen, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Industrial, TBA
Friday-Saturday
- East at New Braunfels tournament
- West at College Station tournament
- St. Joseph at Industrial tournament
