Basketball

Tuesday

  • East boys at West, 6:30 p.m.
  • East girls vs. Rio Grande City, 6:30 p.m., San Diego

Soccer

Tuesday

  • West girls vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
  • West boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
  • East girls at Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
  • East boys at Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • East girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
  • East boys vs. Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.
  • St. Joseph girls vs. Laredo St. Augustine, 4 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

  • West vs. Weimar, 5 p.m.
  • East at Calallen, 5 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Industrial, TBA

Friday-Saturday

  • East at New Braunfels tournament
  • West at College Station tournament
  • St. Joseph at Industrial tournament

