Basketball
Tuesday
- West girls vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- East girls vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- West boys at Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- East boys at Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls vs. Laredo San Augustine, TBA
- St. Joseph boys vs. Laredo San Augustine, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- West girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- East girls at Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- West boys vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- East boys vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph girls at Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, TBA
- St. Joseph boys at Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
- West girls vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- West boys vs. Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
- East girls at Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
- East boys at Corpus Christi Moody, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at Corpus Christi John Paul II, 4 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys at Corpus Christi John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph girls at Katy St. John XXIII, TBA
Friday
- East girls vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
- East boys vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 8 p.m.
- West girls at Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
- West boys at Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph girls vs. Laredo San Augustine, 4 p.m.
