Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m
- Faith Academy at Bracken, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC King, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Moody, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs St. Gerard, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs Brownsville St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6:15 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Bulverde, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs St. Gerard, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs Brownsville St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Yoakum, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CCKing, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Moody 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Beeville, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday & Thursday
- Victoria East and West at CC Ray
Powerlifting
Saturday
Victoria East and West at Tidehaven, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at Lauren Johnson Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.