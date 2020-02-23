Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West vs Laredo Martin at San Antonio Cole, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Sinton, 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Faith Academy vs Austin Waldford at Waco, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Calhoun, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Moody, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs CC Ray, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Calhoun, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Moody, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs CC Ray, 8 p.m.

Powerlifting

Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at last chance qualifier, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

Monday

  • Victoria East at Rockport Tournament

Track and Field

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Floresville, 9 a.m.
  • Victoria East at Sinton, 8 a.m.

Tennis

Wednesday-Thursday

  • Victoria East and St. Joseph at Aransas Pass Tournament

Friday

  • Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament, 8 a.m.

Softball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West at CC Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East at La Grange Tournament
  • Victoria West at Goliad Tournament

Baseball

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
  • Victoria West at Bishop Tournament
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.