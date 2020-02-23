Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs Laredo Martin at San Antonio Cole, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Sinton, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs Austin Waldford at Waco, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Calhoun, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Ray, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Calhoun, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Ray, 8 p.m.
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at last chance qualifier, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
Monday
- Victoria East at Rockport Tournament
Track and Field
Saturday
- Victoria West at Floresville, 9 a.m.
- Victoria East at Sinton, 8 a.m.
Tennis
Wednesday-Thursday
- Victoria East and St. Joseph at Aransas Pass Tournament
Friday
- Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament, 8 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at La Grange Tournament
- Victoria West at Goliad Tournament
Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
- Victoria West at Bishop Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.