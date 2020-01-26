Basketball Boys
Monday
- St. Joseph at San Antonio St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 7:30 p.m
- Faith Academy vs The Atonement Academy, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs CC Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs CC Miller , 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Faith Academy at Shiner St. Paul, 2:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Moody, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC Moody, 6:15 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Saint Gerard Classic, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 7:30
- St. Joseph vs. Laredo St. Augustine, 6:15 p.m.
- Saturday
- Faith Academy at Shiner St. Paul
Soccer Boys
Monday
- St. Joseph at John Paul, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Moody, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Yoakum, 4 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at CC CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Brownsville St. Joseph
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Moody 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at John Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph vs Brownsville St. Joseph
Wrestling
Wednesday
- Victoria East and West vs Beeville
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria West at Palacios, 6:30 a.m.
Tennis
Friday
Victoria East and West tournament, 8 a.m.
