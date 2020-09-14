Football
Boys
Friday (Scrimmages)
- Victoria West at Floresville, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Medina Valley, 6:30
- St. Joseph at Corpus Christi John Paul II., 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. San Marcos Hill Country, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Victoria West, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Faith Academy vs. San Antonio Castle Hills, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Dugan Stadium
- St. Joseph at Shiner
Tennis
Saturday
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 9 a.m.
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 9 a.m.
- Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff, 1 p.m.
Golf
boys
Thursday
- Victoria East and West at Club at Colony Creek
girls
- Victoria East at Club at Colony Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.