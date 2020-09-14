Scoreboard logo

Football

Boys

Friday (Scrimmages)

  • Victoria West at Floresville, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs. Medina Valley, 6:30
  • St. Joseph at Corpus Christi John Paul II., 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday

  • St. Joseph at Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy vs. San Marcos Hill Country, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at Victoria West, 5 p.m.

Saturday

  • Faith Academy vs. San Antonio Castle Hills, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at Dugan Stadium
  • St. Joseph at Shiner

Tennis

Saturday

  • Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 9 a.m.
  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 9 a.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff, 1 p.m.

Golf

boys

Thursday

  • Victoria East and West at Club at Colony Creek

girls

  • Victoria East at Club at Colony Creek
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.