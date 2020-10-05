Scoreboard logo

Football

Boys

Friday

  • Victoria East vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Raymondville at Falfurrias, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at San Antonio Christian, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy @ St. Gerard, 5 p.m.

Thursday

  • Faith Academy at Shiner St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West at CC Moody, 5 p.m.
  • Victoria East at Gregory Portland, 5 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs. John Paul II , 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday

  • Victoria East, West at Beeville Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC Ray, 5 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Carroll, 5 p.m.

SwimmingSaturday

Victoria East and West at Calallen, 10 a.m.

