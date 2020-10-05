Football
Boys
Friday
- Victoria East vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Raymondville at Falfurrias, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at San Antonio Christian, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy @ St. Gerard, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy at Shiner St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at CC Moody, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory Portland, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. John Paul II , 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Beeville Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 5 p.m.
SwimmingSaturday
Victoria East and West at Calallen, 10 a.m.
