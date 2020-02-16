Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West vs CC King, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Ray, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria West vs Flour Bluff at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs Tuloso Midway at Woodsboro, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC King, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs Ray, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Miller, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC King, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria East vs CC Ray, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Miller, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at State Championships

Powerlifting

Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at St. Joseph, 8 a.m.

Golf

Wednesday

  • Victoria East and West at Calhoun Spring Tournament, 8 a.m.

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria Wesst at Concan CC, 8:30 a.m.

Track and Field

Thursday

  • Victoria East at Calhoun, noon

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Boerne Relays

Softball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East at Calallen, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria West at College Station Tournament
  • Victoria East at Canyon/Steele Tournament
