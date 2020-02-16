Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs Flour Bluff at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs Tuloso Midway at Woodsboro, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC King, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs Ray, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Miller, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC King, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Ray, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Miller, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at State Championships
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at St. Joseph, 8 a.m.
Golf
Wednesday
- Victoria East and West at Calhoun Spring Tournament, 8 a.m.
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria Wesst at Concan CC, 8:30 a.m.
Track and Field
Thursday
- Victoria East at Calhoun, noon
Saturday
- Victoria West at Boerne Relays
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Calallen, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at College Station Tournament
- Victoria East at Canyon/Steele Tournament
