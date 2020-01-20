Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Miller, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Saint Gerard Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. CC Miller, 6:15 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Saint Gerard Classic, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Veterans Memorial, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Miller, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Laredo, 11 a.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Miller, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs Calhoun, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Palacios, 3:30 p.m.
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria East at Edna, 8 a.m.
Tennis
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East at Tuloso Midway Tournament
Golf
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at Alice Invitational
