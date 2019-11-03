Football
Thursday
- Victoria West at CC Ray at Buccaneer Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph at Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Bracken Christian, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs Calallen in Woodsboro
Swimming
Friday
- Victoria East and West at Victoria Aquatics Center, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Victoria Aquatics Center, 10:15 a.m.
Golf
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at Colony Creek CC, 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.