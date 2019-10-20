Football
Friday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 7:30
- Victoria East at CC Rey at Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m
- St. Joseph vs Fort Bend Christian at Cuero, 7 p.m.
- Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
- St. Joseph vs St. Joseph Academy – Brownsville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs CC Moody, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Goliad, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Cabaniss Athletic Complex
Friday
- St. Joseph at Surfside Splash Meet – Angleton
Golf
Thusday
- Victoria West at Seguin, 8 a.m.
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll
