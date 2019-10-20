Scoreboard logo

Football

Friday

  • Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 7:30
  • Victoria East at CC Rey at Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m
  • St. Joseph vs Fort Bend Christian at Cuero, 7 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

  • St. Joseph vs St. Joseph Academy – Brownsville, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West vs CC Moody, 5 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs Goliad, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at Cabaniss Athletic Complex

Friday

  • St. Joseph at Surfside Splash Meet – Angleton

Golf

Thusday

  • Victoria West at Seguin, 8 a.m.

Friday and Saturday

Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll

