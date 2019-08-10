Volleyball
Monday
- St. Joseph at Victoria East, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
- East Bernard at Victoria West, 6 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Brastrop Tournament
- Victoria East at Floresville Tournament
- St. Joseph at Sinton Tournament
Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West at La Vernia, 10 a.m.
- Victoria West at San Antonio East Central, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East at Gonzales Relays, 9 a.m.
