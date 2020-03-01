Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC Miller, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC Miller, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
Golf
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at District Preview Tournament
Track and Field
Friday
- Victoria East and West at El Campo, 9 a.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Woodsboro
Tennis
Thursday
- Victoria East and St. Joseph at Aransas Pass Tournament, 8 a.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff Tournament, 8 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 5:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC King, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Shiner St. Paul, 5 p.m.
- Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East Seguin Tournament
- Victoria West at Weimar Tournament
- St. Jospeh at Victoria JV Tournament
Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC King, 7 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 5:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Shiner, 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East at Comal Tournament
- Victoria West at Floresville Tournament
- St. Joseph at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Tournament
