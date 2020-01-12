Basketball
Boys
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Miller, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC King, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Bracken, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Miller, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC King, 6:15 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs CC John Paul II, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Bracken, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC King, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West vs CC King, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Yoakum
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Austin McCallum
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria East at Gregory Portland, 8 a.m.
Tennis
Friday
Victoria Wet at San Antonio East Central Tournament, 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.