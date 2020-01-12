Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Friday

  • Victoria East vs CC Miller, 7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West at CC King, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at CC John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy vs Bracken, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Miller, 6:15 p.m.
  • Victoria West at CC King, 6:15 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs CC John Paul II, 6 p.m.
  • Faith Academy vs Bracken, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Ray, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs CC King, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Ray, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs CC King, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs Yoakum

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at Austin McCallum

Powerlifting

Saturday

  • Victoria East at Gregory Portland, 8 a.m.

Tennis

Friday

Victoria Wet at San Antonio East Central Tournament, 8 a.m.

