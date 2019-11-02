Football
Friday
Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30
St. Joseph vs Westbury Christian at Edna, 7 p.m.
Faith Academy at OLH Kerrville, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria East vs CC Moody, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
Victoria East vs Victoria West, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Joseph at Goliad , 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at Tuloso Midway
Friday
St. Joseph at San Antonio
Golf
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West Concan CC, 8 a.m.
