Football
Boys
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. CC Carroll at Buccaneer Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Ward, 2 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Runge, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs. Bracken, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Faith Academy at Runge, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Calhoun
- St. Joseph at Shiner
Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Gregory Portland, 5 p.m.
SwimmingSaturday
Victoria East and West at El Campo, 8:30 a.m.
