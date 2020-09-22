Football
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Boerne Chamion, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at San Antonio Southwest Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at Gregory Portland, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi King, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Goliad, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
- Faith Academy at Runge, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, St. Joseph and Faith Academy at Shiner
Tennis
Wednesday
- Victoria West at Victoria East, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria East at CC King, 9 a.m.
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 1 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Moody, 9 a.m.
- Victoria West at CC King, 1 p.m.
SwimmingSaturday
Victoria East and West at VISD Aquatics Center, 8:30 a.m.
