Basketball
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs Calhoun, 6:15 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Pettus, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Edna, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Faith Academy at Bloomington, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Laredo Tournament
- Victoria East at George ranch Tournament
- St. Joseph at Nordheim Tournament
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs Boerne Champion, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Van Vleck, 6:15 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Austwell-Tivoli
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at CC ISD Tournament
- Victoria East at South San Antonio Tournament
- St. Joseph at Adidas Shootout
- Faith Academy hosts Cougar Classic
Swimming
Friday-Saturday
- Victoria East/West at Alice
- St. Joseph at Georgetown
