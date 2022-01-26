CUERO — Cuero senior forward Ashley Price didn’t know what to expect when she first stepped on the court in 2018.
Price was on varsity for the Lady Gobblers.
She went on to average 4.2 points per game and 3.7 rebounds as the Lady Gobblers advanced to the Class 4A area round of playoffs, losing to Orange Grove.
Cuero coach Amy Crain took note of Price’s physicality that first year.
“Ashley has always been a physical player,” Crain said. “We haven’t had too many physical players come through our program. So, as a freshman, to see that, it was only going to get better. That was exciting for me.”
The Mary Hardin-Baylor pledge has since lived up to Crain’s expectations.
Price is averaging 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds this season for the Lady Gobblers (19-10, 3-2). Both marks are on pace to be career highs for Cuero’s standout post.
“She always gives her all,” said senior point guard ZhaVanna Gray, who has played with Price since eighth grade. “She’s always going hard, 100%. Any time we’re in practice together, we’ve always pushed each other to be better since freshman year. We always go hard for each other.”
Looking back at her freshman campaign, Price noted a need for more confidence.
Averaging 9.7 points per game in her sophomore and junior seasons combined, she gained confidence down low as Cuero's post.
That newfound confidence has paid off this season for the 5-foot-10 Price.
In a 53-31 win over Gonzales on Jan. 11, Price dropped 26 points to surpass the 1,000-point threshold.
“I knew it would be achievable, but I didn’t think it would actually happen,” Price said. “My freshman year, I was playing and I was scoring. But I wasn’t as confident as I’ve been the past three years. So, as my confidence grew, the goal became more achievable.”
Now, Price and the three other seniors hope to turn a corner.
Since 2019, the Lady Gobblers have made three playoff appearances and two trips past the bi-district round.
To get past the second round, they feel they can lean on experience gained from four seasons playing against the likes of La Vernia (25-5, 4-0) and Geronimo Navarro (26-5, 3-1). Those two teams are currently ranked 20th and 21st, respectively, in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
“(The players) have such a love for the sport. They understand the game,” Crain said. “We have a lot of film sessions and they’re watching, saying things like, ‘What do we need to work on? Where did we get beat here?’ They’ve grown as such students of the game, which is important when you’re playing teams like La Vernia and Navarro.”
Cuero has gotten production from Gray (7.8 ppg) and 6-foot-3 freshman Aubrey Bowles (7.9 ppg) this season.
Price feels the Lady Gobblers’ depth can carry them on a long playoff run.
“This team, in the last four years, has the most depth bench-wise,” Price said. “As a senior, seeing the growth we’ve had in the program over the past four years is really nice.”
