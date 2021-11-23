CUERO — The Cuero girl’s basketball team used Monday for a team-building exercise.
The players each wrote down team and individual goals they had for the season. The Lady Gobblers had suffered consecutive losses to Industrial and Beeville the week prior.
Senior power forward Ashley Price, a Mary Hardin-Baylor pledge, wrote down she wanted to make sure she always left everything she had on the court.
Price proved to be the spark Cuero needed against Class 2A No. 19 Schulenburg on Tuesday.
She hit seven straight field goals between the second and third quarters, and posted a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs, as the Lady Gobblers cruised to a 55-41 win over the Lady Horns.
“I just know my team looks to me to rebound and score,” Price said. “[Zha’Vanna Gray] and I are the main scorers on this team. If scoring isn’t working for me in one quarter, I have to step it up with rebounds. It’s just a plus when they’re both working together in the same game.”
Price hit the first four of her seven consecutive field goal attempts to close out the first half and give Cuero (6-3) a 24-15 lead at the half after trailing by five.
The Lady Gobblers went 13-1 in the second quarter. Gray was the other Lady Gobbler to reach double figures with 10 points.
“As Ashley, Zha’Vanna and the rest of our seniors go, so do we,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain. “They’ve been in this program for four years. They know the expectations. It’s their year, their turn to lead.”
Cuero had to contend with Schulenburg’s attack down low in the form of junior center Airyanna Rodriguez. She set the pace for the Lady Horns (2-1) with 19 points on 24 field goal attempts and 10 rebounds.
Rodriguez, in her third season starting for Schulenburg, picked up the first two baskets of the game to give the Lady Horns an early 4-0 lead.
“Any game we play, the focal point is gonna be getting the ball to Airyanna,” said Schulenburg coach Phillip Eddins. “Everything runs off of that. We’ll get kicked outside and get some easy baskets.”
Rodriguez ran into foul trouble in the first half and had to sit. That’s when Price and Cuero seized control of the game from Schulenburg.
“After we leave the floor, we get really small,” Eddins added. “All credit to Cuero, they’re huge. When she went off the floor, they destroyed us on the board today.”
NON-DISTRICT
Cuero 55, Schulenburg 41
Points: (C) Ashley Price 26, Zha’Vanna Gray 10, Arissa Carbonara 8, Aubrey Bowles 4, Jaydie Cooper 3, Grace Hopkins 2, Lashanda Hargrove 1, Ricki Joubert 1; (S) Airyanna Rodriguez 19, Jessalyn Gipson 9, Jordan Sommer 4, Kieryn Adams 4, Megan Ohnheiser 3, Rilee Sanchez 2.
Halftime: Cuero 24-15. 3-pointers: (C) Cooper. (S) Ohnheiser, Gipson, Sommer. Records: Cuero 6-3, Schulenburg 2-1.
