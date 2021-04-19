Cuero's Clayre Pullin in tied for 16th after one round of the Class 4A region IV golf tournament held at The Club at Colony Creek.
The Gobbler's senior shot 20-over-par on the first day of the tournament.
Calhoun's Audrey Winemiller was in 42nd with a round of 31-over-par and Beeville's Ava Olivares was 50th as she shot 36-over par on the first day.
Calhoun, which made the regional tournament as a team, sat in 14th place and Beeville sat in 15th place as a team after the first round.
Hondo's Mallory Matthews led the tournament after the first round, as she shot an even par.
The top three teams and top three individual players advance from the regional tournament to the state tournament.
The second round of the regional tournament will be played Tuesday, starting at 7:30 a.m. at The Club at Colony Creek.
For full results from the tournament, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com.
