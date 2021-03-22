University of Houston-Victoria senior Adrian Rodriguez earned recognition as the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week of March 15-21.
Rodriguez helped spark the Jaguars to two crucial conference victories last week with game-winning goals. The victories also helped the Jaguars clinch the RRAC regular season men’s soccer conference title.
The McAllen native converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute to help the Jaguars defeat LSU-Shreveport 3-2 on Thursday and then scored in the 93rd minute to give the Jaguars a 2-1 win over LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.
He also assisted on the Jaguars’ first goal against LSUS. For the week, he took eight shots, including five on goal, to pace the Jaguars.
On the season, Rodriguez has tallied three goals with one assist for seven points, while taking 20 shots, including 11 on goal.
The Jaguars finish up the regular season on Saturday with a conference match at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
