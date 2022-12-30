West (1-0-0) had to play from behind after surrendering a goal in the sixth minute following a failed clearance on a corner kick.
“They’re resilient and are absolutely never gonna give up,” said West coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “That’s all I can ask of them.”
Ramirez provided the assist for Sofia Verastegui’s equalizer in the 27th minute.
Verastegui was happy to see Ramirez get her goal on her third shot of the match.
“It’s amazing,” Verastegui said. “Seeing her come up, scoring that goal, I felt the adrenaline. Everything just felt amazing.”
Adcock’s assist came after a strong game as an attacking midfielder for the Warriors. She was able to create three chances in the 20 minutes of the game for the Warriors.
She also missed most of last year due to injury.
“We always knew what she was capable of,” Stoltenberg said. “She worked so well with the other midfielders and with the strikers, setting them up like we knew. She is a key player moving forward for us.”
The Warriors struggled to maintain possession in their own half early on, leading to the early goal for Fulshear (0-1-0).
“I don’t know. Maybe we weren’t ready at first and that’s something we need to figure out quickly,” Stoltenberg said. “If we start slow against other stronger teams, we’re in trouble quickly. But once we did get our footing, we moved the ball really well all around the field. From our keeper to up top.”
Stoltenberg was impressed with goalkeeper Mia Fonseca in her first start of the year after training behind Kassandra Persinger.
Fonseca made five saves against six shots on goal.
“That first goal was kind of an unfortunate deflection they capitalized on, so I don’t fault her for it at all,” Stoltenberg said. “She’s been working so well with our defenders, really helping facilitate the ball. So she’s not just standing back and making saves.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.