Golf Randy Lantz hits hole-in-one on Monday Advocate Staff Report Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randy Lantz hit a hole-in-one at Riverside Golf Course’s 17th hole on Monday.Lantz aced the 145-yard hole with a 7-iron.Gary Case, Joe Brymer, Leif Toombs were his witnesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedules & Scores Summer Camps Baseball All-District 30-4A Riverside Golf results UHV announces 2023 soccer schedules Baseball and Softball All-Area nominations Riverside Golf results Class 2A State Tournament Schedule Area Baseball Playoff Pairings Riverside Golf results Area Softball Playoff Pairings Sports Illustrated Cubs Score Most Runs in Two-Game Span Since 1897 During Demolition of Reds Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hints at Free Agency Plans Following Trade Deadline Sell-Off Aaron Rodgers Says Time As Backup Will Be Good for Zach Wilson Eduardo Rodriguez Reminds Us That Athletes Don’t Just Care About Winning Shaquille O’Neal Shares His Top 10 Greatest NBA Players What We Know About the Iowa Sports Betting Investigation College Sports Are on the Edge of a Full-On Soulless Spiral Eduardo Rodriguez Explains Decision to Veto Trade to Dodgers Mike Breen Shares His Thought on Unexpected Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson Layoffs One Network Turned Down the Pac-12 Three Times in Past Year, per Report Sign Up for Sports Digest Emails Email* Submit