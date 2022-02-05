CORPUS CHRISTI — Jaydn Rangel picked up a pair of goals to maintain West’s unbeaten start to District 29-5A on Saturday.
Rangel scored in the 28th and 70th minutes as the Warriors beat Corpus Christi Ray 2-0.
Skylar Shaffer added a goal in the 41st minute to put West up 2-0 at the time
Goalkeeper Kassandra Persinger made one save in the win.
West improves to 7-2-0 overall and 5-0-0 in district play.
