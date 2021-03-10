Kevin Rankin had a memorable senior season.
The Victoria West guard led the Warriors to their first ever district title and led to team to victories in the area and regional quarterfinal rounds for the first time in school history.
Rankin added one more achievement to his belt after the season concluded as he was named the District 29-5A MVP.
Rankin was named to the 1st team as a junior and now will take home the most prestigious award in the district.
Moody's Jakota Cullum was named offensive player of the year and King's D'Montray Johnson was named defensive player of the year. King's Terrell Palmer took home newcomer of the year honors.
Two more West seniors were named to the district's first team in Omar Posada and La'Trell Barfield. They along with Rankin were three year starters for the program.
East's Brady Parker and Terrence Terrell were named to the second team while Kaiden Perry, Gavin Cano and Donovan Oliver were named honorable mentions along with West's Jadyn Smith, Dion Green and Zo Morgan.
Rankin, Posada, Avery Bellard, Sammy Brito, Adrian Chavez, Xavier Montemayor and Luke Parker garnered academic all-district honors.
