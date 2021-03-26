The awards keep coming for Kevin Rankin.
After being named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region team and District 29-5A MVP, the Victoria West senior added another accolade Friday, as he was named to the TABC Class 5A All-State team.
It is yet another achievement for guard who led Victoria West on its deepest postseason run in school history, making it all the way to the regional semifinals.
Rankin now has been named 1st team all district three times, along with being the Advocate’s Offensive Player of the Year on last year’s All-Area team.
Joining Rankin on the boys All-State team, were Schulenburg’s Bryce Wilson and Weimar’s Joey Ramirez. Wilson helped lead the Shorthorns to a state semifinals appearance, Ramirez helped get Weimar to the regional quarterfinals.
On the girls side, Schulenburg’s Erica Otto was the lone player named All-State. Otto averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game in her senior season.
