Kevin Rankin isn’t afraid of big moments.
Rankin didn’t hesitate when he got the ball with the game on the line.
“I’d been feeling it all game,” Rankin said. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to shoot it.’”
Rankin’s 3-pointer hit nothing but the bottom of the net with 2.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Victoria West to a 49-48 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday night at the West gym.
Kevin Rankin makes the game-winning 3-pointer in Victoria West’s 49-48 victory over Corpus Christi Carroll. pic.twitter.com/RlKDFKq99M— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 15, 2020
Rankin, a junior, scored 37 points to lead the Warriors (9-13), who improved to 4-3 in district and took over sole possession of fourth place.
“He’s looking at what he can and can’t do from last year to this year,” West coach Pat Erskine said of Rankin. “He has been the guy with the ball in his hands and he has been the guy in the corner. Tonight, he had to have the ball in his hands.”
Rankin hopes the win over Carroll will serve as a launching point for the rest of district play.
“I think our mind set after games is a lot better,” he said. “Like going in and working hard the next day. I think that’s what’s been the big improvement.”
Victoria West’s Kevin Rankin after the Warriors’ district win over Corpus Christi Carroll. pic.twitter.com/Q7D3PZdjd3— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 15, 2020
The Warriors trailed by five points with less than 3 minutes remaining before going to a trapping defense that helped fuel the comeback.
“We had to change the tempo a little bit,” Erskine said. “It was too slow for us and we were playing into their hands walking the ball up the floor and trying to grind out an offensive play. I feel like our kids aren’t ready to maximize that yet. So we just said we needed to change.”
Victoria West rallies for a 49-48 win over Corpus Christi Carroll. pic.twitter.com/7mUdNFSJdE— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 15, 2020
West created turnovers and the Tigers (3-4 in district) missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities.
Omar Posada made a 3-pointer to pull the Warriors within two points, and Rankin put them on top to stay.
“We press pretty well,” Rankin said. “That fourth quarter, clutch mode went in for us.”
Erskine was pleased to see his young team prevail in a close game.
“That’s the part about being a young team,” he said. “Learning how to finish games and learning how to adjust. Even though we called timeouts, I just feel like they need to adjust through that.
“We looked at changing a little bit with some traps in the corner,” he added. “I think that was part of it. I think Carroll got to a point where the score was a little closer and it put them in a position to play not to lose and not to win. I’ve been there. Give Carroll credit. It played its game for three quarters. Somebody had to win and it was us.”
Victoria West 49, Corpus Christi Carroll 48
Points: (C) D.J. Dudney 7, Andre Sanders 4, Nathan Spencer 2, Frankie Perales 8, A.J. DeLeon 5, Devin Wagner 6, Manuel Martinez 16. (W) La’Trell Barfield 1, Omar Posada 6, Sammy Brito 1, Kevin Rankin 37, Andrew Shelton 2, Dion Green 2.
Halftime: 17-17. 3-pointers: Perales, Hammitt, Rankin 3, Posada 2. Records: Carroll 3-4 in district; West 9-13, 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.